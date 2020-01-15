An Auckland woman has been left devastated after her pet cat was shot with a crossbow in broad daylight.

On Tuesday morning, Glen Eden resident Jo Eden let her cat outside around 7am, but just one-and-a-half hours later she was startled when she heard a "terrible noise" from outside her property.

After rushing outside to see what was going on, she found her cat Bosley under her van cowering in agony with a crossbow bolt protruding from his back.

"At around 8.30am I heard a terrible noise like one of our cats trying to get through the cat door and my two other cats flew off the end of our bed and rushed outside," she said.

"I opened the front door to find my gorgeous Bosley cowering and howling under our van in terrible pain and saw that he had a protrusion coming out of his back.

"I believe now that he had tried to get inside but the crossbow arrow had caught on the top of the door and stopped him from doing so. I had to drag him out from under the van and took him straight to the vet."

Bosley had a very lucky escape as the arrow had narrowly missed his spine, had not entered the abdominal cavity. Photo / Jo Eden / Facebook

Bosley was shot with a crossbow at his Auckland home. Photo / Jo Eden / Facebook

Bosley was rushed to the vet, where he was immediately sedated for x-rays and surgery.

The vet found the arrow had, fortunately, narrowly missed Bosley's spine and abdominal cavity.

He was anaesthetised and had surgery to remove the arrow.

According to Eden, the vet said Bosley has a "very lucky escape".

"She said that he had had a very lucky escape as the arrow had narrowly missed his spine, had not entered the abdominal cavity and had lodged in the muscle along the side of his spine."

The vet bill cost Eden approximately $1000. Bosley has since returned home to rest and has been sleeping on the couch.

Bosley is a purebred tonkinese cat. Photo / Jo Eden / Facebook

Eden believes it wasn't an accident and is concerned for other cats in the area.

Some local residents are fearful for their own cats, with others hoping the perpetrator will be caught.

"Someone will recognise that arrow ... I'm sorry this happened to you beautiful fur baby. I hope he heals fast," one said.

Another added: "I just cant wrap my head around how someone could be so cruel and callous and to think this person is living among us.

"This makes me want to lock my furbabies up until the scum bag has been caught and dealt with appropriately. It also concerns me with all the missing cats at the moment, how could someone do something so despicable and sadly live in such close proximity."

Constable Robert Manson of New Lynn Police said they are investigating the matter.

Manson said police received a report that Eden had found her pet with an injury which looked to be inflicted by a weapon.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.