A 29-year-old tourist has been charged after the death of an elderly Queenstown woman in a crash in the resort yesterday.

Sergeant Simon Matheson said the man, who was arrested last night, would appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday on a charge of careless driving causing death, and two charges of careless driving causing injury.

The crash, which occurred on Frankton Rd near the intersection with Hensman Rd about 3.30pm, involved two cars and a motorcyclist.

Police say the arrested driver's car crossed the centre line, head-on into the second vehicle and motorcyclist.

The 84-year-old woman died at the scene.

Sgt Matheson said a 47-year-old Central Otago man riding the motorcycle was flown to Dunedin Hospital yesterday, where he underwent surgery for a badly broken ankle.

A 30-year-old female passenger of the car driven by the arrested man was treated for minor injuries at Lakes District Hospital and later discharged.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the serious crash unit.