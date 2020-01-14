Auckland motorists heading into the city are facing lengthy delays after a crash blocked lanes in the Waterview Tunnel.

Northbound traffic is backed up before the tunnel as a result of the crash soon after 8am.

Motorists heading towards the city or West Auckland are being told to delay travel, or to exit the motorway early at the Maioro St offramp to avoid congestion.

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 8:00AM

A crash is now blocking lanes at the entrance to the Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Please delay your journey or exit SH20 northbound at, or prior to, Maioro St to avoid congestion. ^TP pic.twitter.com/zOCq1knH4g — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 14, 2020

By 8.40am two lanes in the tunnel had re-opened - however heavy congestion remained north from Hillsborough Rd.

Earlier, at 7.35am, a breakdown was reported inside the tunnel heading in the same direction. That vehicle was said to be blocking the left northbound lane.