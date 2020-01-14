A getaway car crashed just 300 metres from the Christchurch store they had robbed, leaving the robbers to flee on foot, carrying some of the jewels they had just stolen.

Three staff members and two customers at The Pawn Shop in Christchurch are extremely shaken and receiving support after disguised robbers raided their shop using a hammer and pole.

Two men wearing balaclavas entered The Pawn Shop in Blenheim Rd on Upper Riccarton at about 4.35pm on Monday and started smashing the cabinets before stealing jewellery, a police statement said.

The fled the store and jumped into a stolen black Mazda Atenza where a driver was waiting for them.

Advertisement

The car then crashed 300 metres down the road and the men ran off along Hansons Lane towards Riccarton Rd.

Only some of the jewellery has been recovered.

Police are urging anyone with information about the robbery to call 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE:

• Police release CCTV photos of people involved in aggravated robbery

• Car 'related to' aggravated robbery smashes into traffic pole in Christchurch

• Mount Maunganui dairy worker assaulted in aggravated robbery