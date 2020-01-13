NCEA results are now live on the NZQA website.

About 140,000 Kiwi students can now check to see how they fared in their 2019 exams.

Students can head to the NZQA website which is expecting a heavy amount of traffic, if the 2018 results are anything to go by.

Students can log on to the online exam platform and view marked digital exams from January 22, while printed exam papers will be returned to students from late January. For the first time, exam papers will be returned in recyclable paper envelopes, rather than being wrapped in plastic.

NZQA said its call centre would stay open until 8pm today.

"We have expanded our call centre with trained staff to ensure we can answer any queries students may have about their results, as well as a specialist team of experienced advisers to offer further guidance," a spokesperson said.

"The call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.

"For privacy reasons, we can give results and NSNs only to the students concerned."

After receiving their marked papers, students have until February 19 to apply for a review or reconsideration.

There is no cost to request a review, while the fee for a reconsideration will be refunded if a reconsideration leads to a change in grades.

"Reconsideration fees can also now be waived if students meet financial assistance criteria."

Students who sat New Zealand Scholarship exams will be able to view their results online from February 5 and apply for a review or reconsideration until March 6.

Statistics on national attainment will be made available on the NZQA website in April.