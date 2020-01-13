A man has been rushed to hospital suffering burns from a fire in the Horowhenua district.

He was burned in a rubbish fire, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Central shift manager Mike Wanoa said.

"One person has been burnt by a rubbish fire, with burn injuries to his head, arm and leg."

The man has been taken to hospital.

Wanoa didn't have any further information on the Opiki blaze at this time.

Meanwhile, firefighters have controlled a large vegetation fire on Jordan Rd, north-west of Kaikohe in Northland.

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire that covered four hectares at its peak. Photo / Viktor Allen

Just after 4pm on Monday Fenz were notified of a blaze across one hectare of vegetation on Jordan Rd.

Fenz northern shift manager Dallas Ramsey said two helicopters and four appliances, including one tanker, battled the blaze.

Two choppers and four appliances battled a vegetation fire in Northland on Monday afternoon. Photo / Viktor Allen

Heavy gorse in the area allowed the fire to stretch over four hectares at its peak.

One person suffering smoke inhalation received medical treatment, Ramsey said.

The fire was under control by this evening and crews were mopping up the site.

