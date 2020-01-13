A grieving grandmother of a toddler accidentally run over in a Papakura carpark remembers Odeliah Tonga as full of energy.

The 21-month-old child died on Saturday after she was struck at the Smiths Avenue Community Hall in Papakura just after 5.10pm.

Odeliah's grandmother, Wilhemina Laulu, told Stuff the toddler was accidentally run over by the little girl's mother.

The Calvary Pentecostal Fellowship, where Odeliah's father Daniel Tonga was a pastor, had used the community hall for the past two years.

Advertisement

It's understood the toddler's first birthday was held at the hall with members of the Fellowship last year.

Laulu told Stuff her daughter, Sarah Eden-Tonga, went to move her car on Saturday after a meeting at the hall.

Little Odeliah rushed out to follow her, Laulu said.

"My daughter was driving the car and she didn't know she'd run over her."

The toddler died at the scene. Police are still investigating what happened.

The scene outside the Smiths Ave Community Hall in Papakura. Photo / Dean Purcell.

didn't see what happened, but one woman heard screams following the incident.

A makeshift shrine with candles and soft toys at the front of the hall was the only sign of tragedy when the Herald visited yesterday afternoon.

Orange police tape was still strung across the community hall's driveway but it appeared the accident happened around the corner, between two buildings.

Advertisement

In the narrow space, green spray paint marked out the position of a vehicle. Next to it was a large arrow, and patches of blood.

Laulu described the incident as "such a tragic loss for us" but said the family was overwhelmed support from the local community.

The family were waiting for the Odeliah's body to be released by the Coroner.

Auckland Council is assisting Police with its investigation. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Violet Slade, who helps at the community centre and runs the Safer Smiths Ave Facebook page, said the community was in "total shock".

It was the first time anything drastic had happened in the community before and people were supporting each other and the whanau of the child as much as possible.

The girl's family is well known in the community and family members have paid tribute to the toddler on social media.

"Words can never express the sadness grief and pain we as a family church & community feels," one family member posted.

Another said how much the little girl was loved and asked for prayers for strength for her family.

"Rest in love...," the post was signed off.

Figures on driveway deaths are not included in the road toll as they happen on private property, meaning it's hard to know exactly how many kids are killed in driveways each year.

However a 2011 study by SafeKids found every year an average of five Kiwi kids died and 12 were injured after being knocked over by a car in a driveway, often by their own parent.

READ MORE:

• Driveway death: Family grieves for young daughter with 'beautiful soul'

• Papakura community grieves after child run over at community hall

• Toddler's death highlights driveway risks - coroner

• Toddler dies in Waikato driveway incident