A worker has been injured at a Waikato workplace after their digger rolled.

Ambulance, police and fire crews were called to the scene on Hampton Downs Rd about 10.30am today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed a worker had been injured and said fire crews had been helping to lift the patient so they could be given treatment.

The worker was due to be taken to hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.