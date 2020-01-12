A female paramedic has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a burglar, who broke into a St John ambulance station north of Auckland.

The assault took place at the Warkworth ambulance station on Brown Rd about 11.30pm last night, Inspector Mark Fergus said.

"It's believed the woman was assaulted by an offender who had broken into the premise to commit a burglary," Fergus said.

"She was transported to hospital and subsequently discharged this morning."

The offender fled the scene and despite police efforts to find them last night had not yet been located.

Fergus said the investigation would continue today

Police are investigating the attack today. Photo / Supplied

"A scene guard has been in place overnight at the address and police remain at the property this morning conducting a scene examination.

"Police officers will also be conducting area inquiries and speaking with nearby residents."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.