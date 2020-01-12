Fire crews are battling a raging house fire in a beachside Christchurch suburb.

Emergency services were called to Shaw Ave in New Brighton just before 6am today.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the single-storey house was well ablaze when they arrived.

He said they have three crews on the scene - and have managed to contain the fire.

There is concern there are occupants in the property.

Police said they were called to a boarding house fire at 5.45am.

"At this stage police have put cordons in place but are yet to enter the property, so we're unable to confirm whether there were any occupants inside," a spokeswoman said.