The view from a Birkenhead resident's window has been smothered by a Sky TV dish installed for his neighbour.

"I had a nice view from my kitchen of trees and scenery and all I can see now is the Sky dish," Vladimir Verlinsky said.

In early December, while drinking his coffee, Verlinsky noticed something blocking his garden view and that his kitchen had grown darker.

It was his neighbour's Sky TV dish, which until recently had been housed on the roof of their block of units.

He understood that WorkSafe safety regulations meant Sky employees would install dishes on an outside wall of a house rather than the roof.

The view from Vladimir Verlinsky's kitchen is now obscured by his neighbour's Sky TV dish. Photo / Supplied

While he has a great relationship with his neighbours, Verlinsky said his dealings with Sky TV have left him feeling increasingly helpless in the situation.

Sky TV told Verlinsky that a technician had reviewed the property and there was nowhere else to install the dish.

The representative he spoke to suggested he go to his landlord or to the local council, Verlinsky said.

"It's a beautiful place. I want to have my coffee, and enjoy it. I don't want to look at the dish," he said.

"Everything can be resolved. It's all doable."

A Sky TV spokeswoman confirmed that Sky technicians had been in touch with Verlinsky about the issue.

"A number of factors are taken into account when installing a Sky satellite dish including signal, health and safety, height and cable run.

"Sky technicians explore every option and agree the best location with every customer prior to an install going ahead."

She was unable to go into detail on this specific installation, but said Sky TV was working with those involved.

With over a million satellite dishes across the country, this was a rare occurrence, she said.

"Our technicians work hard to avoid such issues and ensure installations runs smoothly."

