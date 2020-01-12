South Otago and the Catlins

This part of the country is isolated, even by New Zealand standards. But those who make it will be rewarded with rugged coastlines and beautiful rainforests.

1. Tuapeka Punt, Tuapeka West Rd

Said to be the Southern Hemisphere's only water-powered ferry for vehicles and passengers. It's been in service since 1896, ferrying passengers across the Clutha River, between Tuapeka Mouth and Balclutha. Jules Witt from the Clutha District Council says there's a bridge downstream, so the punt is just an alternative and "lot more fun" way of crossing. They try to operate it for two hours in the morning and evening when river conditions allow.

2. Mount Stuart tunnel, SH 8

Located between Milton and Lawrence. Take a short walk through bush to explore this 442-metre tunnel, ideally with the help of a torch. It takes just half an hour and if you're lucky you'll see some glow worms.

3. Slope Point, Slope Point Rd

At 46.4 degrees south, Slope Point is worth a visit simply as the southern-most point of the South Island, just a bit further south than Bluff. The point is a 20-minute walk from the end of the gravel road.

4. Jack's blowhole, Jack's Bay Rd

About 10 km from Owaka, walk a track across farmland to a 55-metre blowhole, formed when the roof of a subterranean cave was eroded and fell in. Best viewed at high tide.

5. Cannibal Bay

The water never gets particularly warm here but that won't deter surfers who make a pilgrimage to one of the best surf beaches in the country. You might see sea lions, but keep a safe distance.