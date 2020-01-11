A mother whose family was severely wounded in the Whakaari/White Island disaster last month refuses to leave her surviving daughter's hospital room.

Melbourne woman Marie Browitt is keeping a vigil as her 23-year-old daughter Stephanie Browitt attempts to recover from her injuries and burns, the Daily Mail reports.

Stephanie's sister Krystal Browitt, a 21-year-old Australian veterinary student, was killed in the eruption on December 9.

Their father and Marie's husband Paul Browitt was also critically injured when the volcano exploded and is recovering alongside Stephanie in the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

Marie escaped the explosion after staying on board the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship in Tauranga, which the family was holidaying on.

Earlier this month, Steven Galea posted an update about his friends recovery on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $75,000.

"Marie would like to express her appreciation for all the love and support offered to her and her family during these past few weeks," the message read.

"Overwhelmed and with heartfelt gratitude, she wishes to pass on a big THANK YOU for all the offers of support, donations and warm wishes which have been lovingly provided.

"Unfortunately, she is still unable to personally reach out to anyone at the moment, as her focus remains with her family in the hospital."

It is more than a month on from the Whakaari/White Island tragedy.

Nineteen people lost their lives when the volcano erupted, with the bodies of 40-year-old Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford yet to be recovered.

Many of the 47 tourists and guides on the island were blanketed in the burning ash, steam and toxic gas.