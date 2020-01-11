Authorities will close a South Island state highway tonight ahead of forecast heavy rain.

State Highway 6 between Harihari and Whataroa, south of Hokitika on the West Coast, will be closed from 9pm, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman said.

The highway was expected to reopen at 7am tomorrow, subject to road inspections, he said.

"With heavy rain and severe nor-west gales forecast for much of the South Island over the weekend, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to check weather and road conditions before travelling, and plan their journey accordingly.

"Following storms and slips in December, SH6 south of Hokitika through to the Haast Pass has had single lanes and traffic management in several places."

The agency would provide updates on its website, at nzta.govt.nz/traffic and on its social media channels. Motorists can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)