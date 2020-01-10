The "World's Hottest Gran" who was recently banned from Instagram over her racy snaps is now using them to raise funds for the bushfire appeal.

After attempting to generate donations through a GoFundMe page without much success, Gina Stewart was determined to find another way.

She is now offering those who donate at least $10, a free subscription to her Only Fans account — where subscribers receive X-rated images.

The Queensland grandmother-of-one, who is originally from New Zealand, has so far raised $100,000 and said it was the least she could do.

Stewart, who's brother is a volunteer firefighter, has been left devastated by the destruction caused by the wildfires. Photo / Instagram

"I just believe I have a platform and a responsibility as an influencer and this is the time to use it for a higher good – to help and support our country at a time of need," Stewart told news.com.au.

So far at least 26 people have been killed and more than 1800 homes destroyed due to the raging bushfires.

"My heart just went out in sympathy hearing all the stories about lives being affected and the wildlife in Australia has been devastated. I'm now flooded with donations adding up into the thousands," she said.

She will be giving away free subscriptions to those who donate at least $10 to fundraisers. Photo / Instagram

The Maxim Hot 100 Model even put in a bid of $315,000 on Shane Warnes's cap, but lost out when it sold for over $500,000.

"I have been trying to do my bit since back in December to help as my brother has been bravely fighting the fires as a volunteer daily and is exhausted," Stewart said.

The Gold Coast local said the home of her brother Aaron Jeffery, who is also an actor in Sydney, is close to the fires.

"He's literally fighting for his community," she said, adding: "I just had to try myself and make a difference."

The 49-year-old has more than 175,000 fans on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The Kiwi grandmother first shot to fame last year after posting a series of sexy bikini snaps.

Since then she has been "shadow banned" for 10 months and lost followers after being restricted for her racy content.