

Havelock North's Bob Mackay decided to use his retirement to have a go at making wooden toys.

The 75-year-old man had no idea just how popular his shed creations would become.

The toy-making began four years ago when Mackay's bad leg meant he could no longer work or go out boating.

Mackay creates the toys from scratch in his dedicated toy-making shed. Each intricate one takes three to four days to create.

Most are various trucks, heavy equipment and planes as he "has always loved machinery" made from New Zealand poplar offcuts sourced from his friend who has a portable mill.

Mackay was inspired to start making the wooden toys after making tin cats to scare birds away from vegetable gardens with his 7-year-old grandson.

The tin cats soon became popular, so he thought he'd extend himself.

"The toys have been quite popular, it's amazing," Mackay said.

"Everybody who has bought the toys has come back and says how much the kids loved them," he said.

Mackay enjoys making the toys and loves seeing the pleasure they bring children.

"The biggest enjoyment is the pleasure I get when the parents come to see the toys and I just let the children play with them all through the house," he said.

A section of the couples garage in Havelock North is dedicated to displaying the wooden toys. Photo / Paul Taylor

While he has been making these toys for four years, Mackay has been invested in similar pursuits since he was a 10-year-old boy.

"I've always loved aeroplanes so my mum and dad would buy me thin sheets of wood and I would draw aeroplane parts on it and create a small wooden plane to fly," he said.

The wood used is untreated and toys are stained only with olive oil, so toys are safe for children.

They're sold from the couple's home in Russell Robertson Drive, Havelock North. A corner of the garage is set up with all the toys on display.

The couple has also been selling the toys at the Clive Saturday market held at Zepplin café.

"It's a lovely day out for Val and me. We have met so many people, young and old, through going to the market," Mackay said.

Toy maker Bob MacKay from Havelock North

Occasionally Mackay will take the toys to sell on parents' nights at daycare centres where he also always donates one.

Mackay said his most frequent customers are grandparents who want a toy which isn't plastic for their grandchildren to play with when they visit.

Wife Val helps to clean up all the wood shavings.

"Without her around the toys definitely wouldn't get made as much," he said.

Any spare pieces of wood left over are used to make spoons and spatulas which Mackay often gives out with the toys.