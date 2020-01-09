A person has reportedly been trapped in their car after it rolled on Raurimu Ave in Onerahi, Whāngārei.

Police were called at 6.50pm to the crash, which is thought to have left the car teetering on the edge of a bank.

The ambulance and fire services were also alerted, a police spokeswoman said. It's not known whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Earlier this evening a serious crash left three people hurt - one critically - on State Highway 3 near Waitomo.

Advertisement

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the crash on State Highway 3 near Waitomo. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Emergency services were alerted to the two-car crash between Lees Block Rd and Oparure Rd at around 6:10pm.

Three people were hurt - one critically, one seriously and one with moderate injuries.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched and diversions put in place, with motorists asked to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.