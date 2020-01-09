A car that was stuck and mangled on a West Auckland railway line had to be rescued by a nearby digger.

On Tuesday around 6.30am Avondale resident Jessica Rose was rudely woken by banging and scuffling outside her house.

But when she looked out the window to see what was going on, she discovered a damaged car had been abandoned on the train tracks while a digger used its shovel to pick the car up and remove it from the tracks.

Speaking to the Herald, Rose said it would have taken some effort to get the car that far down the train tracks.

"I thought what the hell was that noise? Then I saw the car's window wipers still going.

"It would have been quite a deliberate act. Someone must have thought it might be a great way to get to New Lynn quickly but along the way got stuck.

"Someone made a poor decision and just wasn't really thinking ahead. It's quite far down the track so it looks to be deliberate."

This is the moment a digger had to remove a trapped car from a railway line in West Auckland. Photo / Jessica Rose

The incident happened between Portage Rd and St Georges Rd.

Luckily for the driver, the railway line was closed for maintenance, with Rose saying the incident could have been "very messy".

"It's blind luck the trains were closed."

Rose believes the car would have entered from the road crossing on St Georges Rd in Avondale and would have driven at least 30m down the railway.

Viewers took to social media to react to the incident, with Rose tweeting: "Dear cars, can you please stay in the car lane. Sincerely, trains."

One said: "Auckland trials new approach to cars parked in cycle and transit lanes".

"Just chuck it over the hedge man," another wrote.

Jessica Rose believes the car must have entered from a rail crossing on St Georges Rd in Avondale. Photo / Google Maps

Rose said she has never seen anything like it, and never anticipated seeing a digger carrying a car out with its shovel.

The car was removed within about 10 minutes.

Police have been contacted for comment.