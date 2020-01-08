A 4-year-old boy, who was found critically injured at a house where two adults were found dead, is now stable in hospital.

On Monday December 30, Sherine Nath, 32, and her husband Ricky Nath, 34, were found dead at a house on Sunnyside Cres in Papatoetoe. Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Today, nearly two weeks after the tragedy, a police spokesman said the 4-year-old boy was in a serious but stable condition at Auckland's Starship Hospital.

The child was found critically injured inside a bedroom at a house on Sunnyside Cres in Papatoetoe.

Near him lay the body of his mother. His father would later be found dead inside the garage next door.

Only days before, neighbours had seen the victims enjoying their Christmas, as the energetic boy played on his bike.

Ricky Nath had also been seen on Sunday morning installing a new trampoline outside.

On Monday, the boy was carried out of his home with what looked to be lacerations on his head.

"He looked lifeless," a Sunnyside Cres resident told the Herald.