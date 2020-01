Power lines have come down on the road after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt.

The incident happened just before 1.30pm when a car collided with a power pole on Emerald Drive.

The driver has moderate to minor injuries, police said.

NZTA has reported the road between Norana Rd and Topaz St is closed and motorists should follow the directions of emergency services on-site.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area or delay their journeys if possible.