A 24-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday in relation to the theft of a tip-jar from a restaurant on New Year's Day.

A man in gang regalia and a woman were caught on video at Salt on The Pier in New Brighton walking away with the tip-jar which contained $100-$150.

An empty tip-jar was later found in the lift outside the restaurant.

A police spokeswoman said the man is facing a shoplifting charge in connection to the theft and also "a number of other unrelated charges".

Salt on The Pier owner-operator Sam Alla said the behaviour was typical of the New Brighton area.

"This behaviour is becoming more and more prominent around New Brighton unfortunately," he said.

"We have a cafe downstairs and a lot of people steal ice creams from down there.

"We caught someone once and they were really frustrated and said: 'Hey I'm not paying for this'.

"It is just very disappointing and frustrating behaviour to see around New Brighton.

-Starnews.co.nz