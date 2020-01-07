Beehives have been spilled over a rural Waikato road after a crash between a truck and a tractor.

The driver of the truck which was carrying the bees was seriously injured in the crash on Wharepuhunga Rd, near Waikeria Prison, south of Te Awamutu, just after 10am today.

Police said a portion of the road was now closed and diversions in place as they sought the owner of the hives to retrieve the bees.

Northern fire communications shift manager Mau Barbara said the truck driver was trapped inside his cab.

An appliance from Hamilton has arrived at the scene with its specialist rescue equipment and freed the driver who was now being worked on by St John Ambulance staff.

They also had with them gear for firefighters to help deal with any angry bees but Barbara said crews hadn't mentioned any issues in dealing with the insects.

A rescue helicopter has also landed at the scene. Crews had earlier prepared a landing pad opposite the crash site, between Lethbridge and Happy Valley Rds.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Wharepuhunga Road.