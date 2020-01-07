Donations have flooded in for two German backpackers robbed of their belongings a week after they arrived in New Zealand.

Greta Philipp and Theo Goeken were shattered after their rental car's window was smashed and their backpacks stolen outside an Auckland mall on Monday.

They now face replacing most of their belongings including all their clothes and a camera worth $3000.

But Kiwis have stepped up to help, through a Givealittle page set up on their behalf - called "Let's show visitors that NZ is better than this".

Founder Abby Ross set up the page to show the pair that "New Zealanders are decent people and their experience is not typical".

Since the page was created on Tuesday almost $6000 has been raised for the couple, with many commenters expressing their sorrow at the pair's plight.

"So sorry this has happened but please don't judge all New Zealanders by these horrible people," said one donor.

"It's very sad that some chose to act this way in our beautiful country, please be assured MOST Kiwis are kind and friendly. I wish you both the best for your trip and really hope you can put this experience behind you and focus on the best NZ has to offer," said another.

The page would cover the pair's losses with any surplus to go toward the Australian bushfires, Ross said.

The rental car's window was smashed - but CCTV captured the thieves' faces and their car license plate.

Philipp, 18, and Goeken, 19, arrived in Auckland on January 2, planning to spend two months trekking around the country in a rental car.

But during a stop at Westfield St Lukes shopping centre on Monday their car's window was smashed and their belongings - including backpacks, cameras and clothing - taken.

Philipp called police from the mall's information station. Surveillance footage from the mall showed two people stealing their belongings, along with the car's licence plate.

But she says police told her it wouldn't be possible to collect fingerprints from their damaged car.

"They said it may take a week, and that they can only come if we don't drive [the car] away. But we couldn't leave it there, because the window was open and someone was going to steal it."

As the car park was closing at the end of the day, the couple had to move the car and police told them to return it to the rental agency.

Both backpacks were found almost empty in a park nearby. The couple were lucky to have their credit cards, passports and phones on them but face replacing all their other belongings.

Both backpacks were later found in a nearby park, emptied of their contents.

Police said they were looking into accessing the CCTV footage. They asked anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 200106/9105, or leave an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Police remind all members of the public - tourists and locals - to ensure that they always remove visible property and valuables from vehicles when unattended to prevent being targeted by opportunistic thieves," a spokesperson said.