The rescuer of a wild orphan foal found dying in the Far North sand dunes hopes it makes a full recovery following "mind-blowing" support from the Northland public.

Northland horsewoman Kelly Wilson was holidaying with family and friends in the lead up to New Year when she came across the young filly on the beach near Ahipara on December 29.

The foal – named Lioness for her fighting spirit – was severely dehydrated and so weak she was unable to stand. She was covered in pressure sores from laying down for so long and riddled with ticks and lice.

Lioness had terrible pressure sores all over her body from laying down for so long. Photo / supplied

"She was really weak, really skinny and had sores all over her," Wilson said.

"Where she'd been lying on the grass was all raw. The vet and SPCA officer thought she wouldn't make it. But she's really enthusiastic and never stops eating and drinking. Because of her healthy appetite I've always been quite optimistic. Every day she gets stronger and stronger."

Wilson and her sisters Amanda and Vicky are well-known in New Zealand for their showjumping successes and tireless work rehoming and taming wild Kaimanawa horses.

Kelly Wilson, who is also a photographer and author, was taking pictures of the wild horses when she saw a mare and foal while driving along the beach.

Following the horses on foot when the sand got too soft for her vehicle, she tried to photograph the mare and her offspring, which led her to the dying orphan.

"We were about to head back when a horse appeared coming out of the dunes. I tried to photograph her and as she turned around I saw a suspected bullet wound on her wither."

Lioness has received about $2000 worth of veterinary to date. Photo / supplied

Reports from locals indicate the 10-12 week old filly could have been without a mother for up to two weeks, Wilson said.

Lioness' mother was likely dead, as she could not be found, she said. She is not sure whether the mother was also shot.

After drinking eight bottles of water from a discarded beer bottle found nearby, locals helped lift her onto a tarpaulin and she was carried to Wilson's ute.

She is now back at their Hukerenui property and responding well to treatment which has included four IV drips, electrolytes, painkillers and eye treatment.

Kelly Wilson gives the severely dehydrated filly some milk formula. Photo / supplied

Friends and family are helping with night feeds, as she needs to be fed every four hours, and she has to be turned regularly to alleviate further pressure sores.

One hundred "huge ticks" were pulled off her, Wilson said.

"It's been quite a lot for a wild horse to cope with. It's really been a fulltime job looking after her. It's pretty miraculous she survived."

Over $3600 has been raised via Givealittle with funds paying for the ongoing vet costs which have so far reached over $2000. Money left over will go towards saving wild Kaimanawas from the 2020 muster.

The public support has been "inspiring", Wilson said.

"It's blown my mind how much public support we've had. It's made it possible to give this little foal the best treatment possible. When you start paying for vet bills you never know when they're going to stop, but the pubic donations are the main reason she's doing so well."

Lioness is helped up by a sling. She is still too weak to stand on her own. Photo / supplied

There are an estimated 1200-2000 wild horses in the Far North, with many living in Aupouri Forest and along 90 Mile Beach and other coastal spots like Mitimiti and Spirits Bay.

In 2017 the SPCA called on the public to come forward with information after two horses were shot dead in the Aupouri Forest leaving their offspring orphaned.

Department of Conservation Far North acting operations manager Meirene Hardy said DoC does not muster and control the Far North horse population as it does the Kaimanawa horses located in the Waiouru Military Training Area.

The Far North horses are primarily based in Aupouri Forest, officially named Te Hiku Forest, which is owned by Te Hiku iwi group and managed by Summit Forests New Zealand, she said.

"The Animal Welfare Act 1999 is a clear statement to New Zealanders that animals in New Zealand have a right to proper and sufficient care. MPI and the RSPCA jointly enforce the act."

Though Lioness still can't stand or sit up by herself, she can maintain balance once she's helped up.

Wilson said there are "heaps of reports" of orphaned foals, calves and lambs that take several weeks before they stand.

"They just stand up one day and are perfect and grow up to be normal horses or livestock. That's definitely what we're hoping for. She'll be an awesome riding pony....hopefully one day she'll have a kid that dotes on her."