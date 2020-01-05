Mike King is in Waikato Hospital awaiting surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered in a motorcycle crash near Paeroa last week.

But the mental health advocate, comedian and Kiwibank's 2019 New Zealander of the Year told the Herald he was in "good shape".

King was helicoptered to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition around midday on Friday after coming off his bike on State Highway 2.

READ MORE:

• Police car flips, crashes on Auckland motorway

• Tributes for Northlander Natasha Roys after tragic tent death

• Woman spends 20mins at sea trying to save schoolboy

Advertisement

"I can confirm I hit an oil patch on my motorcycle after a downpour coming into Paeroa and came off," he said in a text message.

"I have fractured ribs and a busted shoulder that will have surgery on Wednesday.

"Despite all of that I'm in good shape and very grateful to the team here at Waikato Hospital who are looking after me."

The intersection of State Highway 2 and Fisher Rd, Netherton. Photo / Google

Police and St John attended the incident on SH2 and Fisher Rd, Netherton, receiving reports of the incident around 11.35am.

The circumstances of the single-motorcycle crash were being investigated by police, a spokeswoman told the Herald.

A spokeswoman for St John said an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and rescue helicopter were all deployed following the crash.

King said he wasn't speeding at the time and he was thankful no one else was involved.

"No speeding involved and was estimated between 80-90km/h in a 100km/k zone," he said.

Advertisement

"Despite the roads being packed with holidaymakers, I am thankful no other vehicles were involved."

Late last year, King fell off his motorcycle but escaped with only a few "bumps and bruises" he told The AM Show.

"I was on the motorway, a car pulled in front of the car in front of me," King said.

"You either drop it or hit the car, so I just dropped the bike and went for a bit of a scrape and a roll. It was interesting.

"For this time of the year, it's a great reminder there's a lot to be grateful for."

Mike King during a press conference after the annoucement of the Suicide Prevention Office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In February, the long-time mental health advocate, comedian and television personality was named the Kiwibank 2019 New Zealander of the Year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern awarded him the honour at the 10th annual edition of the awards.

Last year's winner Kristine Bartlett and 2014 winner Dr Lance O'Sullivan presented him the Kiwibank kaitaka huaki cloak, Pouhine.

"Mike King is a wonderfully complex and compelling Kiwi," chief judge Cameron Bennett said last year.

"His determination to shine a light on the effects and impacts of mental health, particularly among Maori and young people, is as uncompromising as it is confronting.

"His passion and total commitment challenges us to think again about how we address some of the most serious social issues of our time."

A total of 448 nominations were received for the title and the judges decided King was the right answer for this year's award.