Two distress calls from a yacht last night have resulted in a search and rescue effort in the Bay of Plenty.

Teams including a P3 Orion aircraft from Auckland will head back out this morning after two fruitless searches late last night.

The Coastguard and Rescue Coordination Centre NZ received two mayday calls last night, one at 8pm and another shortly afterwards, from two different people on board a yacht somewhere in the region.

RCCNZ spokeswoman, Grace Loftus, told the Herald the first distress call was from a male who had what sounded like a French accent, she said, before a second mayday call came from a female voice on board the same vessel.

Advertisement

An Orion has joined the search. Photo / Brett Phibbs

READ MORE:

• Woman critical after Raglan water rescue

• Water rescue after fishing net catches man off Algies Bay, North Auckland

• Water safety urged after yacht rescue of pair without radio in Marlborough Sounds

• 'Coastguard found him just in time': Urgent Algies Bay water rescue made in the pitch-black

The female sounded as if she had a European accent, Loftus said.

An initial radar search was carried out from Cape Runaway to Mayor Island before a second around Mercury Island to Gisborne.

Both missions had to be radar searches because of cloudy weather conditions in the area.

Loftus said search and rescue crews, including the Orion, are due to carry out another search - this time, a visual one - over the same areas this morning.

It is understood crews will meet with local authorities on the ground in Tauranga before the search takes place.