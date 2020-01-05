A woman killed in a violent incident where her young son was left critically injured and her estranged husband died has been remembered as a brave lion at her funeral.

Sherine Nath, 32, and her husband Ricky Nath, 34 were found dead in a house on Sunnyside Cres on December 30.



Police found the woman dead inside the house with her son who was critically injured.

For legal reasons the child cannot be named.



Ricky Nath was found dead in the garage of the home a short time later.

Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

No one is being sought in relation to the incident.



Sherine Nath was farewelled at a service at Wiri this afternoon.

Her sister Sagrika Kumar earlier posted on Facebook about the final goodbye.

"I know our journey with you was short but it was surely a memorable one, we love you so much and always will Sher," she said.

Police at the scene on Papatoetoe's Sunnyside Crescent where Sherine Nath was killed. Photo / Dean Purcell.

More than 300 people gathered at Anns Funeral Home which was standing room only and streamed live online for those who could not travel.

Several hundred people watched that service online from around the world.

The mother-of-one's coffin was carried in and placed at the front of mourners, with a candle burning beside a photo of her smiling.

Photos of the slain woman with her family - including her little boy - and friends played on a slideshow throughout the service.

Survived by parents and three sisters, Sherine Nath was described as a caring daughter, mother, sibling and friend who had a "wonderful" life.

Her sisters spoke about her life at the funeral.

"You were a beautiful young woman who always had infectious smile," said one sister.

She said Sherine had a "bubbly nature" that cheered everyone up.

They spoke of her being the second eldest of the four daughters, but the bossiest.

They said she "loved to dance to anything and everything" and was the comedian of the family.

The nickname her mother gave her meant lion - because she was "always so brave".

"We want you to know that we love you we miss you and you'll always be in our hearts," the sisters said.

"We love you so much."

The bodies of Sherine and Ricky Nath were found at their Papatoetoe home on Monday. Photo / Facebook

The funeral celebrant said while people were "still reeling" over the death it was not a time for anger.

"We are not here to talk about how and why it happened," he said.

"Rather than blaming anyone for wrongdoing we should farewell the deceased with pride and dignity.



"When someone dies they leave a body behind, they leave broken hearts behind and they leave a question behind - why.

"For many people it can haunt and torment them for their lives, robbing them of peace.

"This kind of death… It was so sudden, it seems completely senseless … we can never know the reasons behind this terrible tragedy."

Another speaker addressed the matter of family harm and violence within the Asian and Fijian Indian community, quoting statistics and police information.

"It's always okay to ask for help," he said.

Ricky Nath. Photo / Supplied

Sherine Nath worked at Fisher & Paykel and studied at Waitakere College, West Auckland.

Ricky Nath is originally from Fiji.

His mother told The Fiji Times the couple had been married for a decade, but were having problems.

It is understood they were estranged when they died.

"I prayed for my son's marriage life for the past nine months but I could not save him," his mother said.



She said her son - who she last spoke with on Christmas Day - moved from Fiji to New Zealand in 2006, where he had met the woman who would become his wife.

A funeral for Ricky Nath was held on Saturday at the same venue, before his body was flown to Fiji to his parents.

His family sought donations via a Givealittle page to return his body to his parents.

Several of his siblings spoke at the service.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz