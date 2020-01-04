By RNZ

Residents in the Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau will have to boil their drinking water until further notice, because E coli has been detected in the water supply.

A Toi Te Ora Public Health spokesperson said all residents within the district council supply area need to boil any water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before being cooled for consumption.

There is no need to boil water for washing clothing or for bathing, the spokesperson said.

