Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in South Canterbury.

Police were at the scene of the crash on Ealing Rd, Coldstream, near Ashburton.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at about 1.10pm.

Initial indications were that there were serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they and St John ambulance staff were also in attendance.

There were reports a person was trapped in the vehicle, she said.

More to come.