An Auckland man shocked this morning after coming across two sharks washed up at a popular beach.

Henderson resident Geo Varghese saw two 1.2m sharks washed up on the Muriwai beach when he went for a beach drive with friends on Friday morning.

"I was seriously concerned. I thought: 'What's going on? Is it the global warming?'," Varghese said.

READ MORE:

• Claims shark was deliberately caught and dragged out of water at Auckland beach

• Large sharks spotted at Orewa, closing beach

• Great white shark washes up on Orewa beach

• Christmas Day water chaos: Sharks, orca sightings close Auckland beaches

Advertisement

He was worried when he saw the two sharks dead next to each other on the West Auckland beach.

"Hopefully we can do something about it, and we can know what's going on because it's really weird, especially that there's two sharks."

This brings the toll of sharks who have died on Auckland beaches to three in two days.

On Thursday a 2.7m female juvenile great white shark was spotted on Orewa beach after getting caught in a fishing net.

Department of Conservation (DoC) marine scientist Clinton Duffy said the shark was caught in a gill net that was set off the beach.

"The people who found it in the net tried to revive it, as it is protected, but it was too late," Duffy told the Herald.

On Monday, Orewa beach was closed after a sighting of two large sharks about 200m offshore.

A photo of the shark was posted on a Facebook community page, reeling in hundreds of comments from people.

Advertisement

Many expressed sadness, with one person saying "Put it back" and another saying "How sad, leave them alone."

Duffy stressed most sharks were harmless and are not interesting in eating people, especially sharks under 3m long.

However, he recommended anyone who spotted a shark to get out of the water as quickly as they could.