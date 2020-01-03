The driver of a high-performance Italian sports car was lucky not to kill himself — or anyone else — after losing control at high speed north of Whangārei on New Year's Day.

The 2004 Maserati Quattroporte was travelling south on State Highway 1 about 7.30am when it veered on to the left-hand shoulder, over-corrected and skidded sideways down the highway for about 50m before hitting a barrier arm on a bridge over the Waiotu River.

Police serious crash investigator Senior Constable Jeff Cramp said the impact demolished two barrier posts and tore off both right-hand wheels as well as all the doors and most of the panelling on the car's right-hand side.

The Maserati then slid another 160m with two missing wheels until it finally came to rest on the wrong side of the road.

The driver suffered only minor injuries. It was fortunate the highway was quiet at that time on New Year's Day and no other vehicles were involved.

The total distance travelled by the car from the point it lost control was about 280m.

The driver, a 41-year-old Australian citizen based in Whangārei, then allegedly failed a breath-alcohol test and had been charged with drink-driving. Further charges are pending.

The driver was not being pursued by police at the time but he had just passed a north-bound patrol car which had clocked his speed. He crashed before the patrol could turn around and follow him.

Police aren't saying how fast the Maserati was travelling while charges are still pending except that it was "well in excess of 100km/h".

The crash occurred on a wide, straight section of road.

Senior Sergeant Ian Row, of Northland police, said the crash was an example of ''everything you shouldn't do'' while behind the wheel.

"It doesn't matter what kind of car you drive, if you're intoxicated you're going to make poor decisions. One, he shouldn't have been drinking, and two, when he saw the police officer he shouldn't have sped up," Row said.

"This kind of driving is the height of stupidity. Our roads are busy at this time of year and it's extremely lucky he didn't take out an innocent motorist."

Row said the driver was also fortunate given that the right-hand side of the car had been ripped off in the impact.

"Another inch and he would've lost his arm."

According to Wikipedia the Maserati Quattroporte Duoselect, which was manufactured from 2003-08, has a top speed of 275km/h and an acceleration of 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds.