Police are continuing to investigate following the death of a man in Bowentown, Waihī Beach, on January 1.

Police attended following reports of disorder on Seaforth Rd shortly before 1am.

A man was found in a critical condition, and emergency medical treatment was given, however, he died at the scene.

Police outside the Bowentown Holiday Park on New Year's Day. Photo / Ben Fraser

Officers are continuing to gather evidence and have identified and been speaking to those at the scene prior to the man's death.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

No one has been arrested at this time.