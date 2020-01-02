A car towing a boat has hit a power pole, causing lines to come down across State Highway 1 just north of Kaiwaka, which has ignited a scrub fire.

Police say the road south of Baldrock Rd has been blocked.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said the crash had caused a scrub fire reaching about 100m by 20m.

Four fire crews with 16 firefighters and one tanker are at the scene working to put out the blaze, he said.

A St Johns spokeswoman said one person had minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.

"The road is currently blocked while emergency services and contractors attend," a police spokesperson said.

Diversions will be put in place.