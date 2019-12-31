Key Points:

South Island residents woke to a yellow haze this morning after smoke from the devastating Australian bush fires drifted across the Tasman. South Island residents shared photos showing the eerie haze that settled this morning, labelling it "apocalyptic".

View from the window this morning in Wanaka NZ.... that's smoke from the fires in Aussie causing what you see. Cant imagine what it must be like there pic.twitter.com/sUvR19OIX4 — John Watt (@JohnWattNZ) December 31, 2019

SO, wonderfully apocalyptic, thick-heavy Aussie sunburnt smoke haze sky over Wanaka, New Zealand to start the 2020s...



everything is fine @ScottMorrisonMP — paul le comte (@five15design) December 31, 2019

Bush fire smoke has arrived in Wanaka. Sunny pic from a couple of days ago #Bushfires pic.twitter.com/nowwPj3kR1 — William Denton (@willdento) December 31, 2019

A SnapitHD webcam captured the hazy sunrise over Wanaka this morning which many others across the country also experienced. This is due to smoke from the Australian bush fires being carried across the Tasman by an unbroken northwest flow. ^AC pic.twitter.com/Bo5T8LgOuJ — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2019

Poor bloody Aussies if this is Dunedin. https://t.co/W3ifKgKWnR pic.twitter.com/MeX1qPZS2K — Clive Copeman (@Clive_Copeman) December 31, 2019

Smoke billows across the Tasman Sea as fires rage in southeastern Australia. pic.twitter.com/c0qNto5x6B — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) December 31, 2019