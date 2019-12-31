Somewhere in New Zealand a lucky Kiwi is $17.1 million richer without even knowing it.

The holder of the winning ticket from Saturday night's mega draw is yet to claim their prize, with Lotto NZ saying they believe they are probably enjoying their holiday not knowing of their overnight life-changing win.

The ticket was sold form an outlet in Twizel, with the small South Island town buzzing over who the winner could be.

Lotto NZ spokeswoman Marie Winfield is expecting the winner to come forward in the next two weeks.

"We are just assuming either they are having a nice holiday and letting the news sink in or they haven't discovered they've won and obviously they have a nice surprise in store for them in the new year," she says.

Normally, the winners of a large prize would contact Lotto NZ in the next few days, Winfield says.

"During the festive period it's not surprising, they are having a lovely holiday with family and friends."

Lotto NZ would make every effort to track the Twizel winner down after two weeks of no-show.

"We don't want to take that winning moment away from them, so we will wait," Winfield said.

Starting a year and a decade with a $17.1 win, knowingly or not, is a fantastic way to celebrate, she added.

"It's a life-changing amount of money and we are really excited for them."

The Mackenzie District town with a population of 1280 people is buzzing trying to figure out who the winner is, Winfield said.

Meanwhile, a Hamilton couple have found out they won $1m after carrying a winning ticket around for days after the Christmas draw.

"They were still in the state of shock when I spoke to them and they were completely surprised to find out during their supermarket run that they've become millionaires," Winfield said.

Powerball first division wins in 2019:

January 2, $22.3m, Inglewood Bookcentre, Taranaki.

January 26, $10.2m, Feilding Video Centre, Feilding.

February 9, $8m, MyLotto, Auckland.

February 16, $5.5m, MyLotto, Christchurch.

March 13, $11m, Unichem Stortford Lodge, Hastings.

April 17, $16.2m, MyLotto, Auckland.

April 24, $5.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.

May 1, $5.5m, Taipa Foodmarket, Taipa.

May 22, $9.2m, MyLotto, Auckland.

June 15, $10.2m, Whitcoulls The Base, Hamilton.

July 20, $16.5m, Woodys Winners, Wellsford.

August 17, $12.2m, MyLotto, Auckland.

October 16, $19.1m, MyLotto, Auckland.

November 23, $18.2m, Gulf Harbour Four Square, Whangaparaoa.

December 28, $17.1m, The Market Store, Twizel.