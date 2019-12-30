Fake footage being shared online of the White Island eruption that killed 17 people has upset many Kiwis.

Tweets claiming to show live footage of the deadly eruption, which was actually a simulation video created for Auckland Museum showing the devastation an undersea volcano eruption would bring to Auckland, have gone viral.

The eruption is seen occurring in front of Rangitoto and not White Island, which is more than 200km to the southeast.

"F**k you. People died on that island that day," one response on Twitter said.

"Take it down d**khead. People died and you want to score points from that?" another comment said.

The video sharers are being called "despicable" and "the very worst of Twitter people".

"You know people died here very recently and you use the event to post a lie!?" was another response.

The video shows an underwater volcano erupting sending ash and smoke towards the coastline and wiping out houses and buildings.

One post claimed the video was shot automatically from a home-installed camera showing the White Island eruption on December 9.

"Please wait for 24 seconds when nature's roar begins and most importantly...another 24 seconds after the blackout - completely lifeless.

"Wrath of nature."

Another person sharing on Facebook described the video also as "live volcano eruption in White Island New Zealand".

"After the eruption, in total darkness, wait for about 20 seconds, to see it clear up again."

Many were taken in by the fake video. One called it "incredible and awesome" and a tweet got more than 250,000 views.