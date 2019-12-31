The families of two people found dead in a South Auckland home yesterday are "devastated", say police.

A woman was found dead in Papatoetoe's Sunnyside Cres near a child with critical injuries. A man was found dead in the garage of the home a short time later.

The young boy is still fighting for his life in Starship children's hospital. Neighbours yesterday described their shock at seeing the child being carried out of the home on a stretcher.

"He looked lifeless," one told the Herald.

Police are still working at the scene this morning.

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out on the man and woman's bodies sometime today, authorities said.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Colin Higson said the deaths were "tragic" and had shocked the community.

"Police are supporting the families of those involved; who are understandably devastated at what has occurred," he said.

"We have spoken to a number of people as part of our ongoing inquiries and we want to thank the local community for their assistance."

Police are not looking for anyone else.

Officers are still at the property, which remains cordoned off.

Christmas lights could be seen hanging above the front door and neighbours yesterday said they had seen the man on Boxing Day.