New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

• Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP, Christchurch Central, for services to heritage preservation and governance

Noeline Taurua, Te Puke, for services to netball

Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM, Auckland, for services to women and economics

Knights Companion (KNZM)

• Stephen William Hansen, CNZM, Prebbleton, Christchurch, for services to rugby

Robert George Martin, MNZM, for services to people with disabilities

Hon Joseph Victor Williams, Wellington, for services to the judiciary

Companions (CNZM)

• John Daniel Barnett, ONZM, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to film and television

Professor Richard Dodgshun Bedford, QSO, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to governance

Robert James Campbell, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to governance and business

Dr Jennifer Barbara Carryer, MNZM, Palmerston North, for services to health, particularly nursing

Antony John Carter, Auckland Central, for services to business governance

Gillian, Lady Deane, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth

Helen Mary Heffernan, Thorndon, Wellington, for services to health

Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to mental health and nursing

Rachael Le Mesurier, Sandringham, Auckland, for services to governance, the community and health

Donald Evan Murray MacCormick, Epsom, Auckland, for services to health, particularly surgery

Dr Michael Edward Matthews, Hamilton, for services to food technology and the food industry

John Walter McKinnon, QSO, Karori, Wellington, for services to New Zealand-China relations

Roger John Moses, ONZM, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to education

Helen Joan Plume, Plimmerton, Porirua, for services to the environment

Dr Edward Ward, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to intensive care practice

Dr Dianne Rosemary Webster, QSO, Onehunga, Auckland, for services to health, particularly paediatrics

Officers (ONZM)

• Priscilla Jane Askew, Featherston, for services to music

Jan Patricia Bolwell, Paekakariki, for services to dance and theatre

Lydia Pounamu Bradey, Lake Hawea, Wanaka, for services to mountaineering

Murray Ernest Cammick, Wairau Valley, Auckland, for services to the music industry

Elizabeth Jane Clark, Merivale, Christchurch, for services to gymnastics

Associate Professor Hendrika Martine Crezee, Campbells Bay, Auckland, for services to interpreter and translator education

Grant Thomas Crothers, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to Tokelau and the fishing industry

Dr John Wayne Delahunt, Melrose, Wellington, for services to endocrinology and the transgender community

Margaret Hine Forsyth, Hamilton, for services to netball and the community

Graeme William Gale, Outram, for services to aviation and conservation

Rosslyn Ann Gale, Outram, for services to aviation and conservation

William Morris Gosden, MNZM, Mt Victoria, Wellington, for services to the film industry

Karyn Lee Maxwell Hay, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to broadcasting and the music industry

Michael Hopkinson, Murchison, for services to kayaking and outdoor education

Dr Harvey Eshkol Indyk, Hamilton East, for services to analytical chemistry and the dairy industry

Susan Jane Kedgley, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to women and governance

Anthony Francis Kokshoorn, Greymouth, for services to local government and the community

Laura Robyn Langman, Flagstaff, Hamilton, for services to netball

Dr George William Mason, New Plymouth, for services to conservation, philanthropy and the community

Paul McGill, Warkworth, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Amanda Elizabeth Anngold McIntosh, Avondale, Auckland, for services to early childhood education

Annette Margaret Milligan, Toi Toi, Nelson, for services to health, particularly nursing

Robert Narev, MNZM, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to the community and education

Ranui Ngarimu, North New Brighton, Christchurch, for services to Māori art and culture, particularly weaving

Shaun Michael Norman, Twizel, for services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community

Dr Keith William Ovenden, Brookly, Wellington, for services to the arts

Susan Diana Price, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to literature and philanthropy

Lynden Ann Sainsbury, Remuera, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and the community

Mary Gemma Schumacher, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to palliative care

Emeritus Professor Warwick Bruce Silvester, Chartwell, Hamilton, for services to science and conservation

Suzanne Mary Sinclair, Avondale, Auckland, for services to the community and governance

Stephen John Tew, Seatoun, Wellington, for services to rugby and sports administration

Reverend Nove Vailaau, Waitangirua, Porirua, for services to the Samoan community

Shayne William Walker, Dalmore, Dunedin, for services to fostering children and social work

Anthony Gordon Wilding, Tirau, for services to the dairy industry and the community

Gary Ross Wilson, Pukekohe, for services to Māori and Pacific journalism and broadcasting

Members (MNZM)

• Dr Anne Bardsley, Castor Bay, Auckland, for services to science and the state

Peter Richard Barker, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to the community

Gillian Margaret Bibby, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to music education

Lauren Marie Boyle, Whenuapai, Auckland, for services to swimming

Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows, Manurewa, Auckland, for services to Tongan art and education

George Leonard Burt, Katikati, for services to Māori and broadcasting

Susan Mary Cameron (Susan Boland), Hillsborough, Auckland, for services to music and seniors

Marilyn Joy Cassidy, Clyde, for services to dance

Gerben Willem Cath, Takapuna, Auckland, for services to the screen industry and education

George Sheung Hung Chan, Sunnyhills, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and the community

John Anthony Chemis, Whataupoko, Gisborne, for services to education

Michael Anthony Chopping, Remuera, Auckland, for services to the electrical industry

Dr David Anthony Codyre, Herne Bay, Auckland, for services to mental health

Naomi Frances Cowan, Torbay, Auckland, for services to mental health and the community

Roy James Cowley, Wellington Central, for services to charity governance and the arts

Kathleen Mary Craig, Palmerston North, for services to music and music education

Paul Emlyn Crowther, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to music

Julia Samantha Durkin, Hauraki, Auckland, for services to photography

Carrol Margaret Elliott, Mangere Bridge, Auckland, for services to nursing and the community

Janine Ewan, Onehunga, Auckland, for services to palliative care

Judith Grace Geare, Newtown, Wellington, for services to language education and New Zealand-Germany relations

John Grant Gibson, South Beach, Greymouth, for services to rugby league

Parris Renee Goebel, for services to dance

Carole Erna Gordon, Matua, Tauranga, for services to seniors

Louise Mary Green, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to education

Dr Aroha Gaylene Harris, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to Māori and historical research

Arneta Honey Hireme, Deanwell, Hamilton, for services to rugby league

Jenn Maree Hooper, for services to maternity care and people with disabilities

Penelope Anne Hulse, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to local government

Reverend Dr Helen Elizabeth Jacobi, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to the Anglican church and the community

William John Kerrison, Murupara, for services to river and wildlife conservation

Professor Ngaire Margaret Kerse, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to seniors and health

Jennifer Sabina Khan-Janif, New Windsor, Auckland, for services to refugee and migrant communities

Lealamanu'a Aiga Caroline Mareko, Ascot Park, Porirua, for services to the Pacific community and education

Dennis Te Uhi Marsh, Pukekohe, for services to music and fundraising

Associate Professor Humaira Moeed, Naenae, Lower Hutt, for services to science education and the community

Ruth Suzanne Money, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to victim advocacy

Linley May Myers, Northcote Pt, Auckland, for services to education

Jennifer Ann Noble, Ohauiti, Tauranga, for services to health, particularly research for rare diseases

Graeme Frederick North, Warkworth, for services to architecture and natural building standards

Donald Peter O'Connor, Strandon, New Plymouth, for services to motorsport

Patrick Leo Michael O'Connor, Merivale, Christchurch, for services to migrant communities and education

Tamsin Orr-Walker, Queenstown, for services to kea conservation

Yvonne Shirley Ann Palmer, QSM, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to seniors and the community

Geoffrey Robert Pearman, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, for services to seniors and business

Hadleigh Jayton Richard Pierson, Sockburn, Christchurch, for services to paralympic sport

Kim Leslie Robinson, Kensington, Whangārei, for services to the deaf community

Donald William Scarlet, Hamilton, for services to conservation

Grant William Rowan Sidaway, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to seniors and ICT education

Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith, Hastings, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Pauline Alice Roycroft Stansfield, Belmont, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities

Clayton Trevor Arthur Stent, Acacia Bay, Taupō, for services to the community and governance

Jennifer Ann Thompson, Avalon, Lower Hutt, for services to amputees and horticulture

Sonia Faiga Tiatia, Kilbirnie, Wellington, for services to hospitality and youth

Tiatia Ieti Fale Tiatia, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to sport and the Samoan community

Marama Amiria Tuuta, Masterton, for services to Māori and education

Wendy Joy Ure, Whataupoko, Gisborne, for services to early childhood education

Lucy Whittingham (Lucy Addison), Browns Bay, Auckland, for services to the deafblind community

Gordon Alan Wilson, Wakari, Dunedin, for services to education

David Philip Wright, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to biodynamic agriculture

Paul Dudley Wright, Matipo Heights, Rotorua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry

Queen's Service Order (QSO)

• Gary John Dickson, Wanaka, for services to search and rescue

Dr John Morgan Williams, Richmond, for services to the state and the environment

Queen's Service Medal QSM

• Kataraina Kathy Allen, Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the community

Peter Leicester Ayson, OStJ, Otautau, for services to the community

Jaylene Viki Ball, Manurewa, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community

Rodney Elliott Brown, Kerikeri, for services to conservation

Kathleen Anne Burford, Westmoreland, Christchurch, for services to migrant and refugee women and crafts

Stephen Michael Bush, Richmond, Christchurch, for services to environmental rejuvenation

Diane Elizabeth Cleverley, Timaru, for services to the community and music

Norman Rodney Crawshaw, Westport, for services to the community and sport

Barbara Alison Elizabeth Cuthbert, Devonport, Auckland, for services to cycling and transport advocacy

Reverend Ngaire Glenys Davis, Kawakawa, for services to the community

Panapa Stewart Davis, Kawakawa, for services to the community

David Malcolm Denton, Yaldhurst, Christchurch, for services to outdoor recreation and youth

Mairi Patricia Dickson, JP, Waikaia, for services to the community

Barbara Joan Dixon, Mangere Bridge, Auckland, for services to the community

Reverend Leslie Norman Dixon, MStJ, Mangere Bridge, Auckland, for services to the community

Patricia Anne Flutey, JP, Tawhero, Whanganui, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Shirley Frew, Matamata, for services to textile crafts and the community

Dr Alison Heather Gaston, North East Valley, Dunedin, for services to health and health education

Roger Francis Gilbert, Leeston, for services to sport and historical research

Kenneth Alan Hamilton, Bridge Hill, Alexandra, for services to athletics and youth

Sister Sally Catherine Hannan, Island Bay, Wellington, for services to the community

Allan John Hedley, Nuhaka, for services to the community

Veranoa Angelique Hetet, Waterloo, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori art

Lehi Hohaia, Koutu, Rotorua, for services to the New Zealand Police and Māori

Suzanne Jane Hori Te Pa, Levin, for services to the Pacific community and youth

Andrew John, Picton, for services to conservation and education

David Stuart Jones Kirwee, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Rex Graham Kirk, (Deceased; the Queen's approval of this award took effect on October 22, before he died), for services to the community and sport

Carrell Mary Knight, Levin, for services to lawn bowls

Reverend Evan Hope Lagaluga, Favona, Auckland, for services to the Niuean community

Petrus Wilhemus Martens, Cambridge, for services to football

Beryl Joy Maultby, Forbury, Dunedin, for services to the community

Philippa Elizabeth McCann, Queenstown, for services to the Blind Foundation

Lisa Claire McLaren, Masterton, for services to climate change advocacy

James Peter Muir, Gate Pa, Tauranga, for services to the community

Kolovula Murphy, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Robert William Norling, Ohakune, for services to railway heritage and the community

Terence Patrick O'Neill, Oamaru, for services to sports journalism

Turangapito Parata, Hawera, for services to Māori, health and youth

Lui Ponifasio, Manurewa, Manukau, for services to the Pacific community

Mereane Ponifasio, Manurewa, Manukau, for services to the Pacific community

Hellen Puhipuhi, Gonville, Whanganui, for services to the Pacific community and education

Murray Thomas Purvis, Marchwiel, Timaru, for services to the community and tennis

John Taylor Reed, Arrowtown, for services to the community

Bruce Douglas Russell, JP, Christchurch, for services to the community

Cushla Alison Scrivens, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to historical research and heritage preservation

Harjit Singh, Flat Bush, Auckland, for services to the Indian community and seniors

Jean McLean Stanley, Turangi, for services to conservation

Rosemary Margaret Stott, Riccarton, Christchurch, for services to music

Barbara Florence Stuart, Nelson, for services to conservation

Teremoana Tauira, Takapuwahia, Porirua, for services to the Pacific community

John Scott Taylor, Wanaka, for services to the community

Barbara Mary Thompson, Whitby, Porirua, for services to the community and women

Leonie Mavis Tisch, Matamata, for services to health and the community

Gillian Ruth Vaughan, Red Hill, Papakura, for services to wildlife conservation

Terence Archibald Wade, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to scouting, education and the community

Robyn Coralie Watchorn, JP, Whakatane, for services to the community and art

Honorary

• Reverend Kalolo Fihaki, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the Tongan community

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

• Group Captain Michael James Cannon, NZBM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force