Residents of a quiet Auckland street where a man and woman were found dead and a child was critically injured have expressed shock and disbelief at the tragic events that shattered a peaceful summer's day.

Across the road from the house on Papatoetoe's Sunnyside Crescent, resident Raj Singh saw the many police cars on his street this morning, followed by an officer knocking at his the door.

An inspector told him two people were deceased, and a child had been taken to Starship Hospital, he said.

A resident who lives next door said everything seemed normal until police arrived.

"We were all home having a quiet night," the resident next door said.

The family had been home for Christmas and the high-energy little boy had played with his Christmas toys, she said.

"He got a new bike. He was a full-on little boy."

Today, she had seen him taken away from the property carried in a stretcher.

He appeared to have suffered lacerations to his head, she said. "He looked lifeless."

Karam Chand lives a few doors down from where the police cordon was set up.

"I've lived here for a long time, over ten years. Nothing has happened on this street like this."

Chand said residents had been left feeling sad and shaken.

One neighbour said the usually quiet street was a safe one, where children liked to play on their bikes.

Another neighbour said: "It's a shock that it's so close to home."

Police confirmed two bodies - that of a woman and a man - had been discovered today after officers arrived at the home at 9.50am.

A cordon is around the property.

"Police attended the address and located the body of a woman inside a bedroom. A child was also located in the room with critical injuries and he has been transported to Starship Hospital," a statement said.

"A further search of the address revealed the body of a man who was located deceased inside the property's garage."

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they received a call from police at 10.08am.

Two intensive care paramedics were among the St John team sent to the scene and one person was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition, she said.

The circumstances of the deaths and exactly how the two people died and how the boy was injured are not yet known.

Police would only call the incident a "tragic event".

"Police are working to establish the circumstances and piece together what has occurred."

Officers will remain at the scene today as a scene examination is carried out and police continue to speak to "a number of individuals" in relation to the incident.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson said authorities are not looking for anyone at this stage and believe the man and woman are known to each other. Their relationship to the child has yet to be explained.

Police are now working to confirm identities and contact next of kin.