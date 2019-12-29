

A large and alive shark that stranded itself on a stretch of Bay View beach in Napier has been refloated.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a "large shark" on the beach near Lequesne Rd about 9.20am.

The incident occurred at the crossroads of Franklin Rd and Dorothy Pl.

A Department of Conservation (DoC) spokeswoman confirmed that shark is now back in the water.

"We're not sure what kind of shark it was, although the member of the public who reported it said it was approximately 1.5 metres long," she said.

