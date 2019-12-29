A man is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a suspected spinal injury after he slipped on a vessel near Waiheke last night.

The Coastguard Northern Region received the initial call for help about 6.20pm.

A spokesman said they were called to an incident on board a vessel anchored near Orapiu Bay after a report that a man in his 50s had fallen and was lying on the deck.

He was said to be in "quite a lot of pain" to his neck and shoulders and it was thought he may have spinal issues as a result of the fall, the spokesman said.

Volunteers - including a registered nurse and an advanced paramedic - on board the Coastguard's fast response vessel quickly responded and stabilised the man.

The Maraetai Rescue One vessel also went out to the scene before an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived to airlift the man to Auckland City Hospital.

He was in a serious condition when he was on way to hospital.

Emergency services are praising the team effort and particularly the volunteers working last night, Coastguard Northern Region said on its official Facebook page last night.

"Our volunteers come from all walks of life. Wishing the patient all the best with their recovery - a great team effort."