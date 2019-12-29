Those close to a boy killed in a crash on State Highway 5 at Rangitaiki have paid tribute to the "beautiful" life he lived.

Te Whararere Hunuhunu, 11, of Opotiki and Leo Thomas Chittenden, 29, of Napier died after a head-on crash between two cars near Rangitaiki School and Matea Rd on Monday.

Three other people were injured in the crash.

It was the first of a flurry of seven crashes on the Napier-Taupo Road over Christmas, which left at least eight people injured.

Friends of Te Whararere Hunuhunu shared their tributes on Facebook, describing him as "forever loved, unconditionally".

"Rest in peace my little warrior. Mauri ora," a friend said.

Another friend added: "We love you and will treasure every day we got to spend with you."

The funeral of Te Whararere Hunuhunu is set to be held on Tuesday.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said all three others injured in the crash have since been discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.