The beginning of 2020 is set to be a cracker with dry sunny days welcoming in the New Year.

Warm weather is expected to shine on most of the country this week - but with MetService warning it could get a little wet and be colder just before people head back to work next Monday.

MetService shift meteorologist Tui McInnes said overall the weather is looking "pretty nice".

There are a few fronts coming, but they would be flattened by a high-pressure system sitting over New Zealand, he said.

Those holidaying in the upper North Island could expect the best weather, with Kerikeri in the Bay of Islands expected to reach 27C on New Year's Eve and 28C from New Year's Day to January 3.

While other places would be hotter, such as Alexandra in central Otago which is set to hit 32C on New Year's Eve, they would not be as sheltered from the wind.

Auckland and Northland could expect cloudy periods, but overall nice weather is expected for holidaygoers with New Year's Eve and New Year's Day promising to be the best days this week.

"Pretty much anywhere in the North Island is going to be nice. There maybe a bit of cloud around, but nothing that is going top dampen anyone's day really," McInnes said.

Masterton could reach 29C on New Year's Day and 30C on Thursday, but would not feel as hot as other places due to wind.

While Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson would be among the best places to be, the West Coast and Southland were among the worst, with cloud expected to hang over those areas.

The temperature starts to drop slightly at the weekend for most of New Zealand, dropping to the high teens and low 20s.

"That's a bit of a dampener if your last weekend features wet and colder weather you are going to feel a bit short-changed." McInnes said.