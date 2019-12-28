Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) are warning New Zealanders not to use fireworks over the summer period after a major blaze broke out in the Coromandel last night.

The 2ha fire, near Wharf Rd, has now been contained and no injuries have been reported but two helicopters are monitoring the area, a Fenz spokeswoman told the Herald.

Emergency services received the call at 9.25pm last night.

The spokeswoman said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined but it's believed to have started from fireworks.

Sixty firefighters attended the scene and crews came from all over the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region. Photo / File

"We just want to remind people that there is a total fire ban in the Coromandel at the moment so people should refrain from using fireworks over the summer period as it is just too dangerous," the spokeswoman said.

She said about 60 firefighters attended the scene and crews came from all over the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region, including Hamilton.

"Two helicopters were there with monsoon buckets and were able to contain the fire by about midnight," the spokeswoman said.

At 7am this morning the spokeswoman said two helicopters were monitoring the area and ground crews were still working to extinguish the "hotspots".