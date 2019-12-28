A man suffered a skull fracture in a Boxing Day road rage attack when a motorist in a van got out and knocked him unconscious.

Kyungjin Jeong, 45, is still recovering in North Shore Hospital and police are investigating the assault.

Jeong, from Glenfield, was driving to Harvey Norman in Wairau Park with his wife and two young children to buy a washing machine for his mother in the Boxing Day sales.

Croftfield Lane in Wairau Park where the road rage attack happened on Boxing Day. Photo / GoogleMaps

They were at the roundabout on Croftfield Lane when a white van cut them off about 11am.

Jeong's wife, Liz, told the Herald her husband tooted at the van and its driver put his head out of the window and swore at the family.

Liz said her husband swore back then the other man yelled: "Do you want a piece of me?"

"He got out of his van, walked towards us but we had all our windows open so my husband thought he was going to punch him through the window."

Jeong got out of their car but, his wife says, the man pushed him against it before they moved into the road, Liz said.

Then suddenly, Liz saw her husband fall to the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Liz says witnesses told her the man punched her husband three times.

"My daughter was yelling, 'Don't hurt my daddy' and was crying.

"I quickly grabbed my phone and called the cops and the ambulance and I saw blood pumping out of my husband's head. People got out of their cars to help.

"Then I looked at the man and he was smiling and he said, 'What?' then jogged towards his car.

Liz said she tried to stop the man from shutting his van door and tried to keep him at the scene, but he pushed her away and drove off.

She chased after the van but he drove away too quickly. She was able to see that the van was a company car. The Herald has decided not to name the company involved.

Liz said her husband was unconscious for a few minutes and when he came to, had no idea what had happened or who he was.

Kyungjin, Grace, Ryan and Liz Jeong who were involved in a road rage incident in Wairau Park on Boxing Day. Photo / Supplied

He was taken to North Shore Hospital where he was found to have a skull fracture and concussion, she said.

He was meant to be discharged today but still felt too unwell so doctors kept him in to continue monitoring his condition.

"It's just unbelievable. It was literally a hit and run," Liz said.

"My daughter thought her daddy was going to die because she saw all the blood on the ground."

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating the assault and continued to make enquiries.

"No one has been charged at this time."

A director of the construction company branded on the van said he wasn't aware of the alleged incident and that they have about seven company vans.

His staff were all on annual leave so he wasn't able to find out who was involved, but expressed concern.

