Letter of the week: Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

If Simon Wilson's article on Friday on the challenge for the Auckland seat in next year's elections does one thing for us, it is to show how ridiculous politics based on party affiliations is. We need both Chloe Swarbrick and Nikki Kaye in government.

[Party-based politics] also sends a message that climate change and its impact on our planet is not a serious issue and that we can coast along into the next elections with little thought of our future life on Earth.

We need thinkers and listeners, people who care about our future in Parliament and we need them now.

Euthanasia will evolve

In response to Mariano Mendonza's concerns (Letters, December 26) that the eligibility for physician-assisted death will in time be extended. The laws in any progressive and democratic nation evolve to reflect changing circumstances, attitudes and the demands of its citizens.

The End of Life Choice Act, as it now stands, has the support of the vast majority of New Zealanders; they know exactly what they will be voting for in the forthcoming referendum — an end to the needless suffering of a few, at the end of their lives, with six or less months to live and unresponsive to palliative care.

There are no circumstances under which Mendonza would accept voluntary euthanasia. He accepts that a tiny number of us are forced to die harrowing deaths. Why?

Patricia Butler, Nelson



Age discrimination

Yet another attempt to scaremonger about David Seymour's End of Life Choice Act.

In New Zealand, statute law trumps common law where judges may use precedent to create new decisions, such as allowing an applicant younger than 18 years of age to use the assisted dying law as suggested by letter-writer Mariano Mendonza. We practise "open justice" in New Zealand, meaning that court proceedings can be viewed by the public and the press. Parliament can repeal common law by standard parliamentary procedure. So not so easy then to lower the age of application for assisted dying without the public, press or Parliament becoming aware of it?

Get used to age discrimination. Seventeen years is the minimum for applying for a career with the Defence Forces. Eighteen years is the minimum for marriage unless by special Family Court permission. Eighteen years is the minimum for purchasing alcohol, gambling, voting at a general election. Age discrimination exists for good reason and courts are great respecters of it.

Ann David, Waikanae



Subsidies critical

Your correspondent John Roughan recently downplayed the wider economic contribution of railways because, intrinsically uneconomic, they detract from economic progress.

The removal of all subsidies and incentives from an economy is an integral component of the neoliberal economic model.

However, subsidies can be very powerful, indispensable agents of economic progress.

When history's flashbulbs popped at the ceremony marking completion of the American Transcontinental Railway in Utah 1869, America's transformation from agrarian nation to global colossus began.

The hopelessly uneconomic, massively subsidised railway network which enabled the efficient transportation of raw materials and products over vast distances was foundational to that transformation.

The development of the internet is another example of public funding of the technology foundational to the contemporary information age. It was not developed by independent, self-reliant entrepreneurs of the glorified neoliberal ideal.

John Gascoigne, Cambridge



Christmas message

Like Jack Waters (Letters, December 27) I don't know who Jacinda Ardern thinks she is either. I just know that she is the Prime Minister and, like all prime ministers going back to the 1950s that I can recall, she has delivered a Christmas message, it being the season of goodwill and all. Perhaps Mr Waters could join the others and spend his time in the local supermarket and bookstores in the mature activity of turning magazines featuring the Prime Minister's photo around, if that will help him feel better.

John Capener, Kawerau



Three more years?

With election year almost upon us surely it's time for thoughts to be given to what the election slogan for Labour may be, or could be, for the 2020 election. They have done "Let's Do This" and had a few successes, along with a few failures.

Then 2019 was called, by them, the "Year of Delivery" which has been an abject failure with little being delivered — certainly not roads, Auckland rail systems or, for that matter, a reduction in poverty.

Maybe 2020 could be the year that they actually fulfil the commitment that they made, to be the most honest, open and transparent Government but even in this regard they have a long way to go.

Giving the three-headed coalition another three years, that could be a big call.

Mike Baker, Tauranga



Kiwishare inferior

I refer to the thorough and careful article 'Who'd be a news publisher these days?' by Pattrick Smellie (December 19) traversing the numerical decline of news reporters and the possibility of a Government-owned Kiwishare model (to guarantee two competing news services under one roof) to support a merger between NZME and Stuff.

The Kiwishare solution is much inferior to that of competition. The issue is devolved to transient political resolution — a very imperfect and potentially dangerous solution which cannot compete with genuine competition.

Competition for news reportage (and the contest of ideas so fundamental to democracy and our society, and the impartiality of independent local comment) is of the greatest importance. We should be very careful in replacing competition with an artificial substitute — even accepting the possible loss of numbers given the exigencies facing the industry.

It would be a tragedy if journalists of the calibre of Smellie (or for that matter Simon Wilson) were to disappear. One can only hope that the sector remains sufficiently profitable and that we contribute to this by paying for the news.

John Collinge, St Mary's Bay



Scomo good PM

In response to Selwyn Boorman's letter (December 27) I can assure him that many of us can't wait to bring reason to the election when it finally arrives. It takes more than a compassionate international face to be a good leader. Such minor things like policies that actually work, rather than ridiculous pipe-dreams and question-dodging, would be a good starting point.

As for Rod Emmerson's cartoon belittling the Aussie Prime Minister, as someone who spends half the year over there, Scomo is the face of reason, a hard worker and a good PM. He deserves a break from the job like everyone else. It isn't as if he was on the hoses or driving the appliances and, no doubt, he left a contingent in charge to represent his office. Our Prime Minister shunned the D Day invasion ceremony, an event so important that without it few of us would be here, not with the freedom we have anyway.

It does pay to be reasonable Selwyn. Emmerson is not.

Rod Kane, Henderson



A quick word

The dairy industry has given a Christmas present to the nation in the form of thousands of litres of dairy waste dumped in the Tutaekuri River, ruining a popular swimming spot.

G. Henderson, Northcote

Unfortunately we must still use plastic to protect our silage but for a number of years a recycling service has been available. Some of this may well end up back on the farm in the form of fence posts. Our organic farm is not permitted to use treated timber of any form so these are a welcome alternative.

Alan Penney, Silverdale

Once again the legalising of marijuana legislation is confusing. The use of marijuana for medical purposes and especially alleviating suffering is reasonable and logical. Having every man and his dog smoking weed for recreational purposes is not and the voting form should say so.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

If those behind the recent format change on One News' weather have a review in mind, then the curious positioning of Tauranga, (bypassed in the Bay of Plenty segment, then slotted in after Hawke's Bay/Poverty Bay, almost as an afterthought), would be a good starting point.

David Lee, Papamoa

Susan Grimsdell's letter (December 27) on the Erie Canal versus the City Rail Link is a good example of being selective in what facts to use. She omits to note more than 1000 people died building the canal and she is silent on how the land was acquired. In today's society, which has an appetite for human risk that asymptotes to zero, the two judges would probably be serving time in Her Majesty's for workplace safety crimes and dubious land dealings. If she wants to live in a safer, fairer society then that comes with costs and delays.

Steve Reindler, St Heliers

Processed sugar is recognised as an addictive substance. How can it possibly be appropriate for an American multimillionaire basketball player to profit from marketing to the masses, up to three times an hour during prime-time television viewing, a sugar-saturated fizzy drink? The message, especially to children, is neither subtle nor subliminal: an iconic sport star says it is all right to include sugar-laced drinks as part of my diet.

Dennis E. Morse, Kaeo

What a kerfuffle over a reptilian T-shirt. Talk about Monty Python! In the meantime, I remain your obedient serpent.

Dean Donoghue, Papamoa Beach

Thanks, Ted Walker for the compliment, [on observant letter writers from Kerikeri]. I think there is something in the air (due to horticulture) rather than in the water (due to agriculture).

Mike Fleet, Kerikeri

Can someone please explain why New Year has of late become New Year's? It grates.

Russell Chambers, Meadowbank

You've almost made it through to 2020 so don't blow it now. Drive safely!

Peter Culpan, Te Atatū Peninsula