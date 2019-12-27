Police have restrained more than $1.2 million worth of property after an operation targeting the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine in Northland.

Nine people were arrested in July during a four-day police operation, code-named Operation Nortiate.

As part of the operation, more than 150 police staff raided nine properties throughout Northland, including in Wheki Valley, Hukerenui, Helena Bay, Raumanga and Puwera.

Police officers searching two properties on SH14 in Wheki Valley duiring July. Photo / John Stone

This month two of those properties in Wheki Valley, where firearms and drugs were found, were restrained by High Court orders under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, police said in a statement today.

These properties were valued collectively at $1.2m.

The property seizures are the result of an ongoing financial investigation alongside the Northern Asset Recovery Unit, police said.

The properties follow police also recovering about $60,000 worth of stolen property in July, along with heroin, cannabis and meth.

At the time police also recovered two tasers and seven firearms, including a .357 Magnum Pistol, a shotgun and two semi-automatic rifles.

A pistol recovered by police during the raids. Photo / Supplied

Three rifles found by police. Photo / Supplied

A High Court order was also granted to seize a Dodge Hellcat muscle car, but the vehicle is yet to be located by police.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said restraining the property sends a clear message that police are committed to removing the profit from unlawful activity.

"The people who benefit from crime feed off the misery of others and take advantage of vulnerable people in our community. It causes immeasurable harm and entire families suffer," he said in a statement.

"By removing the assets they accumulate, we're showing that there is nothing to be gained from choosing such a path and that they will be caught and held to account."

Johnston said anyone who has information relating to the missing Dodge Hellcat or proceeds of crime should contact police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.