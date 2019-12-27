Two men have been charged with murder after a man died in the burning lounge of his East Coast home earlier this month.

Police accused the duo, aged 29 and 24, of murdering 48-year-old Raymond Neilson.

Neilson's body was found in his Tokomaru Bay home on December 15 after emergency services were called to reports of a fire on Tawhiti St just after 2am.

The alleged killers have been remanded in custody and will appear in the High Court at Gisborne on 3 February, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford said in a statement today.

"At this time police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Mr Neilson's death, however, the investigation remains ongoing and we believe there are still people in the community who may have information which can help," the statement read.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105.

Neilson's family have expressed their gratitude to the investigation team and the local community for their support through this difficult time, police said.

The circumstances of Neilson's death are yet to be released but police began treating it as a homicide from an early stage.

Police have said they are not in a position to reveal the results of that post-mortem.