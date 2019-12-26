More than a dozen fire crews are responding to a large factory blaze in West Auckland early this morning.

Fire crews from around the city are at the fire on Hepburn Rd, in Glendene, after reports of a blaze were made just after 6am.

Fire crews are responding to a blaze on Hepburn Rd, Glendene, in Auckland this morning. Photo / Ryan Healey

Northern fire communications said the building was well alight when firefighters arrived and that six crews had been sent out immediately.

By 6.30am it was regarded as a third alarm blaze and another six fire trucks were due to arrive at the scene shortly.

A spokesman said just before 7.30am that they had just received word from crews on the ground that the fire was now out.

At one stage, however, it reached a fourth alarm intensity, he said, and a total of 15 fire trucks responded in the end.

A resident, who only wanted to be known as Sunny, said the fire was "massive."

"There's about 10 fire trucks here now and it's massive. It's a factory on fire," he said.

Fire crews at the scene in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"I was just on my morning walk and saw fire trucks rushing down the road."

The road has a number of businesses and factories, but also has residential properties.

Authorities said there was no immediate danger to neighbouring properties and that no one had been inside the building at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are due to look into the circumstances of the blaze shortly.

