The latest tech gadget or jewellery might be what some people unwrapped on Christmas day, but some families were lucky enough to receive the gift of life.

First-time mums Samantha Kirikiri and Cloe Jones were among the five women who gave birth on Christmas Day at Tauranga Hospital.

Bellevue resident Samantha Kirikiri, 30, gave birth to her son, Dion Kerehoma, who weighed in at 3.76kg, at 2.47pm.

The 15-hour labour saw "a very slow progression" but she was all smiles yesterday.

"It's a miracle and the best present we could ever get," she said.

Her due date was January 2 but she found herself walking through the hospital doors at about midnight on Christmas Eve.

The administration worker had clocked off work early to do some grocery shopping before she headed home.

About 10pm she tried to go to bed but "things started happening".

She was surrounded by her family during the long wait and had "a lot of good support around to keep me calm".

Meanwhile, Welcome Bay resident Cloe Jones, 31, was fortunate enough to fit in Christmas lunch before she went into labour.

Cloe Jones, 31, with a picture of her Christmas Day baby. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It was a running joke through the whole pregnancy that he could come any time he liked as long as he didn't interrupt my husband's Christmas dinner," she said.

Her son, who was yet to be named, was 3.57kg when he was born at 11.29pm.

Jones was due on December 27 but on Christmas morning she went into the hospital feeling "a bit funny".

She was told she had a few days to go and was sent home.

The family then sat down for lunch and present unwrapping before things kicked into motion and she started getting regular contractions.

She called her midwife, who came around for a visit. Next thing she knew, her waters had broken and there was meconium in the fluid.

She arrived at the hospital about 8pm on Christmas night and her labour "ramped up".

Her partner, Andrew, was with her throughout the birth.

"He was at the end of the bed to help coax baby out and cut the cord and do everything. It was very special."

Her son was in the Specialist Care Baby Unit as he swallowed a bit of meconium and she said the hospital staff had been "so lovely and caring".

"We've felt like he's not just a number but a special human being."